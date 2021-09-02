Carlisle man arrested in connection to overdose death of Shippensburg University student

The arrest comes after a 21-year-old died in December of 2020, after taking pressed fentanyl pills made to look like Percocet.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police arrested Angel Rodriguez-Leon, 21, on Aug. 28 in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Shippensburg University student in 2020.

On Dec. 19, 2020, police responded to an accidental drug overdose death of a Shippensburg University student on Morningstar Lane in Cumberland County, where it was determined the victim had died of a fentanyl overdose.

Police found pills on the scene that were labeled as "30mg Percocet", however, after testing were found to be pressed fentanyl.

Witnesses said the victim had planned on buying Percocet, and according to police, purchased the pills in Carlisle.

After multiple social media searches police say they discovered that Rodriguez-Leon had allegedly sold the pills to the victim.

Police charged Rodriguez-Leon with three felonies.