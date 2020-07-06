x
crime

Carlisle man accused of statutory rape

Metcalf is also accused of providing alcohol to the teen.
Credit: Cumberland County Prison
James Metcalf

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Carlisle man is facing charges for statutory rape and other similar charges after sexually assaulting a teen girl.

According to police, James Metcalf, 22, sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim while the victim was visiting with family. The assault happened at Metcalf's home on Burgners Mill Road in West Pennsboro Township, on multiple occasions, police say.

Metcalf is also accused of providing alcohol to the teen during the time of the assaults in February of 2019, according to the police report.

Metcalf is facing charges including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, and sell/furnish liquor to a minor.

