7 people found operating out of condemned Carlisle home charged with drug offenses; 2 more charged days later

Neighborhood complaints about criminal activity at a home on North East Street led Carlisle police to charge nine people with drug offenses and related charges.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two separate drug investigations led Carlisle police to charge nine people in the span of three days with drug offenses and related charges.

The investigation initially began when neighbors complained of alleged criminal activity at a home in the 100 block of North East Street.

The Carlisle Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence on Jan. 12 with assistance from the Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force and Carlisle Borough Codes Department.

According to officers, there, they found prescription pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Police seized the evidence and used it, along with months of prior investigation, to charge seven people with drug-related offenses.

The Carlisle Borough Codes Department condemned the residence after the search, due to "conditions revealed inside," according to a press release.

Police were allegedly unable to account for one person charged in the initial incident, Todd Warner. They subsequently began searching for him, according to officers.

Police say several days later, on Jan. 15, they followed up on a report from Comfort Suites staff alleging that someone was participating in drug activity in a rented room.

Police allegedly located Warner at the Comfort Suites, leading to another search warrants and two more arrests.

Suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were seized from the room, according to a press release.

The Carlisle Police Department charged the following people with the listed offenses as a result of these investigations:

Todd Warner, 52 years old, of Newville: Persons not to possession firearms, receiving stolen property (felony level for firearm); drug possession, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia

Ellen Bitner, 65 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia

Alexandria Roberson, 37 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, contraband

Barry Monismith, 32 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Amanda Nicholson, 40 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Alicia Renaut, 33 years old, Carlisle: Drug possession, tampering with evidence

Michael Highlands, 30 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Samantha Reeder, 32 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Amanda Miller, 25 years old, of Carlisle: Drug possession, drug paraphernalia