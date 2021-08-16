East Cocalico Township official charged in U.S. Capitol Riot

Edward McAlanis, the chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, is facing charges in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An East Cocalico Township official is facing charges in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Edward McAlanis is facing violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds along with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority charges for his role in the incident.

McAlanis is the chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, according to the township website.

The criminal complaint states that the FBI received a tip that McAlanis was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. and provided two photos that McAlanis had sent to one of their mutual friends. One of the photos depicted McAlanis outside the U.S. Capitol Building.

On May 20, officials identified a cell phone number associated with McAlanis, and identified it as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to the geographic area that included the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building. Officials were able to use records from AT&T and Facebook that also tied McAlanis to that cell phone number.

Officials were able to also find that McAlanis had an address in Stevens, Pennsylvania.

On July 6, the FBI received a second tip from a "family friend" of McAlanis, who said that he admitted to breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building and shared photos of himself being on the second floor of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to match the photos of McAlanis from outside the U.S. Capitol Building to images depicting him in the area of the Rotunda inside the Capitol around 3 p.m. on that day.