Camp Hill woman arrested on drug, theft charges after taking housemate's car, ATM card without permission

Elizabeth Pennypacker, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the incident, which occurred in January

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A 26-year-old Camp Hill woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of identity theft, theft by deception, and other charges related to an incident on Jan. 20 in East Pennsboro Township, police say.

Elizabeth Ann Pennypacker is accused of taking a woman's vehicle without her authorization, according to East Pennsboro Township Police. She also allegedly took the woman's cell phone and ATM card without permission, police say.

She later used the victim's ATM card without authorization, police allege.

Pennypacker and the victim lived together, according to police.

Investigators searched the home and found drug paraphernalia where Pennypacker had been sitting before she left, police say.

In addition to the theft charges, Pennypacker was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.