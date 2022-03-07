Camp Hill man arrested after threatening to blow up bar with molotov cocktails

On Feb. 28, police say Yevgeniy Maksymiv threatened to use molotov cocktails to blow up Zembie's bar in Dauphin County.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Yevgeniy Maksymiv, 33, of Camp Hill, has been arrested and charged after threatening to blow up a bar in Harrisburg with molotov cocktails last month.

On February 28, police were dispatched to the 200 block of N 2nd St. for a report of a suicidal man with molotov cocktails.

Authorities located three molotov cocktails on the scene and police say witnesses described that Maksymiv entered Zembie's Sports Tavern and threatened to blow it up with multiple people inside.

Police were able to identify Maksymiv through a credit card that he used to pay for food and drinks while in the bar.

On March 2, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Maksymiv was charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building by fire, and for knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device.

He is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, followed by a period of supervised release after serving the allotted jail time, according to officials.