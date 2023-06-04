New Jersey police arrest Camp Hill man after alleged child luring attempt

Thomas Cannon, 79, was arrested on June 1 for allegedly attempting to lure a child into his vehicle in New Jersey.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. — Cumberland County New Jersey Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thomas Cannon, 79, from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on June 1.

Webb-McRae said New Jersey State Police began investigating on May 28 after receiving reports of a man at a Wawa convenience store in Maurice River Township trying to lure a child.

Cannon allegedly approached a 7-year-old child inside the store and tried to get him to go to his vehicle offering him candy and grabbing the child's arm.

Police charged Cannon with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The investigation is ongoing.