BALTIMORE — A man from New Jersey was caught at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) with allegedly more than 30 pounds of cocaine on June 20, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say that 34-year-old, Gabriel Ruiz from Union City, New Jersey was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority Police on June 21 on state felony narcotics importation and possession charges after U.S Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a significant amount of drugs on Ruiz.

Authorities say that Ruiz had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was stopped for a second examination where U.S Customs and Border Protection officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine in the cushions of his wheelchair during an x-ray examination.

Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Baltimore, Thomas Heffernan says “Concealing dangerous drugs inside wheelchair seat cushions is unusual.”

The bricks of cocaine, officials say, weighed 30 pounds and three ounces. Additionally, officials say that the bricks totaled a street value of nearly $1 million.

Authorities say that the State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel Co., Maryland will be prosecuting Ruiz

Authorities have not yet released any additional information regarding this incident.