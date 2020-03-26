Burglars use hammer to smash up Lebanon County church

The burglary happened sometime overnight March 24.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after burglars caused several thousands of dollars in damage to a Lebanon County church earlier this week.

It happened during the overnight hours on March 24 at the Moonshine United Zion Church located along the 700 block of Moonshine Road in Union Township, according to state police reports.

The burglars used a hammer to damage the front and side doors of the church, troopers said. The suspects also shattered the glass out of a church sign and punched holes in the walls of the sanctuary.



Investigators say a laptop was taken during the burglary.