Lancaster County man who admitted to killing his sister headed to court

Joel Ayala Jr., 20, had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning and formal arraignment was scheduled for April 29.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 11.

A Lancaster County man who admitted to police that he killed his sister will see his case headed to court.

Joel Ayala Jr., 20, had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning and his formal arraignment was scheduled for April 29.

He is facing the charges in connection to the death of 22-year-old Linette Ayala.

Authorities say on March 10 around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road for a reported cardiac arrest. The reporting person to 911 said that a person was not breathing.

Upon arrival, police say they located 22-year-old Linette Ayala deceased in the garage of the home. She appeared to have suffered a "traumatic" injury from an apparent assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayala's father said he had not been able to find his daughter, but noticed cleaning products, such as bleach and a bucket, present in the house and found blood on the sheets of her bed.

After that, Ayala's father told police he located his daughter partially wrapped in bedding in the garage of the home.

Police say that during their investigation, they found blood splatter on the victim's bed and surrounding walls.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with Joel Ayala Jr. Friday morning.

During that conversation, Ayala Jr. admitted to being home alone with the victim for much of the day on March 10 and that he was responsible for his sister's murder, police said.