Bronx man found guilty of beating death of 19-year-old Mount Wolf woman in 2017

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Friday that 21-year-old Edia Lawrence of the Bronx, New York, was convicted of murder in the second degree, robbery, burglary, and other related offenses.

Lawrence is accused of the 2017 fatal beating of 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson of Mount Wolf.

Johnson died five days after she was found brutally beaten outside a home along the 100 block of South 2nd Street on March 25, after three men forced themselves into Johnson's mother's house, according to court documents.

Police say the apparent motive for the home invasion and brutal assault against Johnson was Lawrence's belief that Johnson had stolen a lot of money from him.

An alleged drug dealer, Lawerence was angry and told a witness that he would take care of it. After Johnson's beating, Lawrence told the same witness that he took care of it, police say.