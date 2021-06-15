Two Lancaster County brothers face child pornography charges

Brian Timothy Staffieri, 24, and William Charles Staffieri, 25, both of River Hill Road in Conestoga Township, are accused of downloading and sharing child porn.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two brothers from Lancaster County are facing child pornography charges after an investigation the State Police Computer Crimes Task Force found them to be in possession of illicit images on various electronic devices.

Brian Timothy Staffieri, 24, and William Charles Staffieri, 25, both of River Hill Road in Conestoga Township, were charged on June 14 after investigators executed a search warrant at their family's residence on May 20.

Both men admitted to downloading and sharing images containing child pornography, according to criminal complaint affidavits filed against them.

Police began investigating in November 2020 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported someone had used the social media messaging app Kik to upload images containing suspected child porn.

Investigators traced the Internet Provider address provided by the NCMEC to a Comcast subscriber in Conestoga Township.

Police executed a search warrant at the subscriber address on River Hill Road. They learned that seven people lived at the address -- the homeowners and their five children. Police separated the residents and conducted interviews of each one individually.

During the interviews, both Brian and William Staffieri admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography, police said in the complaint.

Police included descriptions of five images found in electronic devices belonging to each brother that contained child pornography.

Brian Staffieri is charged with five counts of possessing or disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

William Staffieri is charged with eight counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.