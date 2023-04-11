Police: Lancaster County man strangled, threatened to kill woman during domestic assault

Brian Duran, 32, is charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors in the alleged assault, which occurred Saturday night in Bainbridge.

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after police say he strangled a woman during a domestic incident on Saturday.

Brian E. Duran, 32, of Bainbridge, allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the woman during an argument over money and their living situation, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

He is charged with two felony counts of strangulation, a felony count of intimidating a witness, a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and a misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of crime.

Police say the victim contacted authorities at about 6:33 p.m. on April 8 to report she was being assaulted at her home on the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in Bainbridge. She told police that Duran had choked her with the hood of her sweatshirt and attempted to suffocate her by holding a pillow over her face. He also shoved her into a refrigerator and threatened to kill her.

Duran also pulled out a gun and threatened to kill himself, according to police.

Responding officers noted there were red marks on the victim's neck and cuts on her lips where Duran had struck her during the alleged assault, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The alleged assault was witnessed by the victim's six-year-old child, according to police.

Duran was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever, who set bail at $200,000.