Boyfriend shot and killed mother of his child on Christmas Day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man shot and killed his girlfriend and mother of his child in Maryland on Christmas Day.

Justin Marshall is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses relating to the death of Tristen Shifflet, of Hagerstown, according to police.

On Dec. 25 around 6:30 p.m., Hagerstown Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Burhans Blvd for a reported gun shot victim. Police discovered a female victim later identified as Shifflet, 37, of Hagerstown.

Shifflet was transported to Meritus Medical Center where she died from her injuries, police state.

A police investigation determined that Marshall, 34, of Greencastle had shot her in the neck during an argument. He then fled the scene before officers could arrive, officials claim.

Marshall and Shifflet were in a relationship, according to police.

According to authorities, Marshall was located in Berkeley County where he was arrested on Dec. 26 around 2:45 a.m. by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple shared a child together. Washington County Child Protective Services has since taken the boy into their custody to find suitable housing arrangements, police state.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Marshall had an active arrest warrant out for a domestic incident also involving Shifflet back in November. He was also convicted of second degree murder back in 2004 and had only been out of prison for two years, police state.