Borough of Duncannon says it was the victim of ransomware attack last month

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Officials from the Perry County borough of Duncannon announced this week that the borough was the victim of a ransomware cyber-attack, and was forced to pay the hackers almost $43,000 to regain access to essential files and other records.

In a press release on Wednesday, the borough said the cyber-attack occurred on April 10. All of the borough's electronic files, data, and emails were encrypted, and its backup systems were also compromised, the borough said.

The affected data, records, and email included Duncannon's electric supply, water supply, sewer service, trash collection and regular business of the municipality, the borough said.

Attempts to recover the data were unsuccessful, according to the borough. The attack covered several servers maintained by Splashwire, a Lemoyne, PA-based software company contracted by the borough.

The hackers then contacted the borough and demanded $50,000 to restore access to the files and data, the borough said. The demand was later lowered to $35,000, but the hackers warned that if the borough did not pay by April 23, the decryption keys would be destroyed.

Borough officials say State Police and the FBI were contacted, both by the borough and by Splashwire.

But the borough "reluctantly decided to pay the ransom sum demanded," officials said in a press release announcing the attack.

The hackers provided the borough with decryption keys that allowed it to regain access to its data, "except for numerous essential files on a virtual server," according to the borough.

An additional $10,000 ransom was demanded to get the decryption keys for that data, the borough said. The demand was later lowered to $5,7800, which the borough also paid.

At that point, the borough said, the final decryption keys were provided, and the borough regained access to the remaining data.

All data and systems have now been restored, borough officials said.

"The Borough maintained full uninterrupted control of its bank accounts, including payroll," Duncannon officials said in a press release. "No interruption of service was experienced, nor is any expected. No personal information was compromised."