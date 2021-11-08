Lancaster man arrested on several charges after the discovery of a severed head in his freezer

The body was discovered by officers performing a welfare check on an occupant of a home on the 200 block of West Strawberry Street.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after finding a severed head in his freezer.

Around 8:51 a.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a call in which a woman said she was concerned about the welfare of family members at a residence in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street. She told police that one of the residents, Donald Meshey Jr., 32, told her there was a body in one of the beds and a head in the freezer.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the caller and she told them that she had just been inside the residence and spoke with Meshey; she had observed what she believed to be the head of one of her family members in the freezer. Police immediately went to Apartment 1 at the West Strawberry Street building and spoke with Meshey, who escorted officers to the kitchen, where he proceeded to remove what appeared to be a human head from the freezer; the Lancaster County Coroner's office has since confirmed that it was indeed a human head.

After being taken into custody, Meshey was interviewed by detectives. He told them that he had found what he described as a "cadaver doll" in his father's bedroom which he claimed "looked and sounded like his father."

Meshey told detectives that he proceeded to stab the "cadaver doll" for 2 to 3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body.

As of about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 11, the scene was still active and authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Meshey has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.