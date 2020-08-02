Woman's body found in freezer: A look at the case one year later

Officials release new details in Warrington Township body in freezer case

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a year since the body of an elderly woman was found in a freezer at a York County home.

It happened on February 7, 2019 at 40 Kralltown Road in Warrington Township.

Police say two people interested in the home found heavily decomposed remains inside a black garbage bag.

Fast forward to one year later, police are still trying to find the person behind the gruesome act.

Investigators say they believe the victim may be Glenora Delahay, the grandmother of Carolyn Black, who is the former homeowner of the residence.

However, York County’s coroner, Pam Gay says DNA analysis results will ultimately determine if it is really Delahay.

According to Gay the process can take months to years, especially if you are trying to pair decomposed remains to living relatives.

Black denied our request for another interview, but told us last year that she owned the freezer where the body was found.

Black continues to proclaim her innocence in the case.

“I had nothing to do with it,” said Carolyn Black, former homeowner and grandmother of victim. “I didn’t even know it was there or that it occurred. If I had known there was something like this, any kind of body or anything like this on the property, I would have called the police immediately,” she added.

Court documents show Black continued to receive financial compensation that was supposed to go to her grandmother after her death.

She also told police she believed her grandmother may still be alive at 112 years of age.

The investigation is ongoing.