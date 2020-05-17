Police seeking to identify body found in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (May 20): Police are seeking to identify a body that was found on an island in the Susquehanna River.
On May 16, a male body was discovered on an island in the Susquehanna River in Upper Paxton Township around 3:00 p.m.
Authorities say the body was severely decomposed and may have drifted down from a place further north along the Susquehanna River.
After performing an autopsy on the body on May 19, police identified the body as that of a Hispanic man between 20-40-years-old.
The body was found to be 5'11" tall and weighs about 190 pounds with dark hair.
Officials say that the body was found to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, with gray athletic pants over the jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to contact contact PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.
PREVIOUSLY: Police say a male body was discovered in Dauphin County yesterday afternoon.
Officials were dispatched to Upper Paxton Township around 3:00 p.m. for a male body that was discovered on the Susquehanna River.
No further information has been provided by police.
This incident is being investigated by state police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.