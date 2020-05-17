Police seeking to identify body found in Dauphin County

Police are seeking to identify a body that was found severely decomposed on an island in the Susquehanna River.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (May 20): Police are seeking to identify a body that was found on an island in the Susquehanna River.

On May 16, a male body was discovered on an island in the Susquehanna River in Upper Paxton Township around 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say the body was severely decomposed and may have drifted down from a place further north along the Susquehanna River.

After performing an autopsy on the body on May 19, police identified the body as that of a Hispanic man between 20-40-years-old.

The body was found to be 5'11" tall and weighs about 190 pounds with dark hair.

Officials say that the body was found to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, with gray athletic pants over the jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to contact contact PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.

PREVIOUSLY: Police say a male body was discovered in Dauphin County yesterday afternoon.

Officials were dispatched to Upper Paxton Township around 3:00 p.m. for a male body that was discovered on the Susquehanna River.

No further information has been provided by police.

This incident is being investigated by state police.