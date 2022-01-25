Bitcoin scam costs victim $24,900

The scammer, who claimed to be "Officer Mark Stevens," told the victim to take money from their bank and transfer the funds through a Bitcoin ATM.

SILVER SPRING, Pa. — Silver Spring Township police are investigating after a scam involving Bitcoin cost a victim $24,900.

The Cumberland County police department says a scammer contacted the victim, claiming to be from the legal department of the Social Security Administration.

According to officials, the scammer told the victim they found properties in Texas connected to the victim's Social Security number and believed it may have been identity theft.

After getting the victim's information, the scammer told the victim that an officer from the Silver Spring Township Police Department would reach out to them.

Shortly after that interaction, the victim's phone rang with “Silver Spring Township Police Department” (with the correct phone number) on the caller ID.

Another scammer identified himself as “Officer Mark Stevens” and provided the victim with instructions that he claimed he got from the U.S. Marshalls. The victim was then told to take money from his bank and transfer the funds through a Bitcoin ATM.

Silver Spring Township officials say the department does not have an Officer Stevens and will never ask for Bitcoin payment from anyone.