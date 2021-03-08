Lancaster City Police warn citizens of Bitcoin fraud after resident was scammed out of nearly $3,000

A Lancaster City resident was scammed out of nearly $3,000, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video defines Bitcoin.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is warning residents about an over-the-phone fraud that resulted in a resident being scammed out of nearly three thousand dollars in Bitcoin.

Police say that a city resident was scammed out of $2,900 in Bitcoin after complying with the demands of an unknown telephone caller.

The resident told police they were originally contacted from an out-of-state telephone number, and the caller said that the resident's social security number had been revealed due to a data breach.

Then, the caller accused the resident of committing a crime and was directed to pay an amount of money to avoid criminal prosecution.

At that point, the resident ended the call with the scammer.

However, police say the resident received a second call that showed on his caller ID that the Lancaster City Bureau of Police was calling, displaying the Bureau's front desk number.

At that time, a second caller demanded that the resident pay $2,900 via a secure Bitcoin transaction, and the resident complied with the demand.

Police are warning residents that software exists that allows scammers to "spoof" or fake existing telephone numbers, like the Bureau's front desk number.