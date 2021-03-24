Police: Perry County woman duped York County man into paying nearly $5,000 to care for baby that did not exist

Billie Jo Brenizer, 23, of Duncannon, is accused of lying to the victim about her "pregnancy" and his paternity and extorting him into paying for the child's care.

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — A Perry County woman has been charged with duping a York County man into paying her nearly $5,000 to take care of a child he believed was his, but in fact did not exist at all, according to Newberry Township Police.

Billie Jo Brenizer, also known as "BJ Brenizer" and "Kaylee Nicole," performed similar acts of deception with numerous other men, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against her earlier this month by a Newberry Township Police investigator.

Brenizer, 23, of Duncannon, is charged with felony counts of theft by deception by creating a false impression, theft by extortion, and harassment in the incident involving the Newberry Township man, charging documents say.

She is currently free on $2,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing set for March 31 before District Judge Scott Gross, according to court records.

Newberry Township Police began investigating Brenizer on June 12, 2020, when the victim contacted authorities to file a complaint against her.

The man claimed he met a woman using the name "Kaylee Nicole" on Facebook in February 2019, police say. He later realized the woman was actually Brenizer and that she had "catfished" him, according to police.

"Catfishing" is defined as the act of duping someone into believing a person is someone they're not, usually by using fake online profiles and photos, police say.

In spite of the deception, the victim told police he had sex with Brenizer anyway. Shortly after the encounter, the victim said, Brenizer contacted him, claimed he had raped her, and threatened to call police and press charges if he did not meet up with her again, the complaint states.

The victim said he agreed to meet Brenizer again due to the threat, and soon began a sexual relationship that lasted until December 2019, police say. The victim told police he and Brenizer had sex approximately five times over that span.

Sometime after the relationship had ended, police allege, Brenizer called the victim and told him she was pregnant with his child. She allegedly sent him images of positive pregnancy tests to bolster her claim, according to police.

The victim said he and Brenizer discussed the possibilities of abortion and adoption, because the victim believed he was not ready to be a father, according to police.

Brenizer allegedly told the victim she had a couple willing to adopt the child, but later told him the couple had backed out, police say.

Brenizer eventually led the victim to believe she had given birth to a baby boy, but the child had medical issues and she required money from the victim to help for the baby's care, police say.

The victim told police he had never seen Brenizer in-person while she was supposed to be pregnant, nor did he see any images of her on social media where she appeared to be pregnant, the complaint states.

The victim also told police he kept news of Brenizer's alleged pregnancy secret from his family and friends.

Police say the victim reported that he asked Brenizer several times to have a paternity test, but she allegedly told him he knew the child was his, and did not need the tests to prove it.

The victim told police he tried to end the relationship with Brenizer, but "she would not accept it." He then tried to work it out with her to "calm her down," the victim said in the complaint.

Eventually the victim agreed to provide money to care for the child privately, to keep the matter out of court. In exchange, the victim reported, Brenizer agreed to keep the victim's secret, according to the complaint.

The victim then provided Brenizer with a total of $4,960 in bi-weekly installments of between $500 and $1,000, despite never having seen the child or having any proof it existed, police say.

The victim provided police with screen shots of payment records through an online cash app, according to the complaint.

Police contacted Brenizer, who cancelled a scheduled interview and the Newberry Township Police Station, the complaint states. In subsequent contacts through email, Brenizer allegedly refused to provide any information about the child or proof the child existed to police, according to the complaint.

In November 2020, the complaint states, the Newberry Township Police investigator was contacted by a State Police trooper investigating Brenizer for similar alleged acts, the complaint states.

Brenizer allegedly performed similar deceptions with "numerous victims," the trooper reported.

She also allegedly admitted to State Police that she did not have a child, and that she used different phone numbers and social media accounts to contact her alleged victims, according to the complaint.

Police accuse Brenizer of fabricating the situation to use for her financial advantage, the complaint states. She allegedly used the Newberry Township victim's anxiety about his family finding out about the "baby" to prolong her financial gain, according to the complaint.