Police: Bicyclist injured after being struck by drunk driver in Harrisburg

Keith M. Myers, 37, is facing numerous charges after Lower Paxton Township Police say he struck the bicyclist while driving under the influence Monday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County bicyclist was injured Monday after being struck by a drunk driver, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

The driver, 37-year-old Keith M. Myers of Harrisburg, is facing charges in the alleged incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 6700 block of Allentown Boulevard, according to police.

Officers responding to the report of a crash found the bicyclist bleeding from a head injury along the shoulder of the road. His bicycle was severely damaged in the crash, police say.

Officers report the man had been knocked unconscious.

A witness reported that a white sedan veered onto the shoulder of the road several times before striking the bicyclist, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Myers.

Myers fled the scene without stopping to check on the victim's condition, police claim.

Investigators found Myers in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, attempting to change a tire on the passenger side of the vehicle. Myers said the tire had been damaged by a tree, according to the criminal complaint.

However, police say scuff marks and dents found on the white Honda Civic belonging to Myers were consistent with the vehicle crashing into the bike's rear tire, according to the complaint.

The complaint also noted vehicle debris found at the scene matched Myers' car.

Myers allegedly tested positive for driving under the influence, police say.

He is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, DUI, failing to stop and give information/render aid, passing left of pedalcycle, and disregard of traffic lane.