Beware of suspected phone scam in Lancaster area, county district attorney says

A resident reported getting multiple calls from someone claiming to be 'a Lancaster County Officer' who wanted to meet 'for service of papers,' the DA's office says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is warning residents of a suspected phone scam reported by a county resident.

The resident reported receiving multiple calls from someone demanding to meet up "for service of papers." The individual claimed to be a "Lancaster County officer," and told the resident to meet them, the resident reported.

When the resident refused, the caller threatened to "get a bench warrant," the resident claimed.

The caller called the resident back from a different number, telling the resident he had one more chance to meet up for the papers, but the resident said they hung up.

The resident reported the incident to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office serves warrants, but would not make demands in such a manner, the District Attorney's Office said.

Residents are advised not to meet up with someone they don't know, according to the DA's Office. Anyone who receives such a phone call should contact their local police department or the Sheriff's Office at (717) 299-8200.