Beware of door-to-door scam in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are warning residents of a reported door-to-door scammer.

According to the Steelton Borough Police Department, on Thursday, Aug. 24, officers were alerted to a door-to-door scam where individuals were claiming to be Steelton Borough employees and asking residents for copies of their sewer or utility bills.

No Steelton Borough employees have been authorized to visit homes for this reason and no solicitation permits have been granted, according to Steelton Borough police.