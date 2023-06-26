A 24-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday.

BETHESDA, Md. — Police say a 24-year-old man stabbed his parents at a home in Bethesda late Sunday night. The man was taken into custody Monday morning, but police have not yet said what charges the man is facing.

Officer Casandra Durham, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Police Department, told WUSA9 that police were called to the 6500 block of Greentree Road, near Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, for a report of a domestic-related assault between adults. The call came in just before midnight on Sunday. Responding officers found two people hurt. They were taken to an area hospital for injuries that were considered serious, but not thought to be life-threatening, Durham said.

A preliminary investigation found that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the 24-year-old man and his parents. He stabbed his parents with a knife. Both parents were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

On the scene Monday morning, WUSA9 saw SWAT team trucks, and police were calling on a loud speaker for the man to come out of the home. However, police did not call it a barricade situation.

Police said the 24-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody just before 5:30 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing as of Monday morning, Durham said.