Berks County woman accused of killing live-in partner

Jillian Blimline is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Chad Macwilliam, 39, who was stabbed to death in their Sinking Spring home.

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A 38-year-old Berks County woman is facing homicide and aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing her live-in partner in a domestic incident Sunday, the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Jillian Rae Blimline, of Sinking Spring, is charged with Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Third Degree, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possessing the Instrument of Crime, prosecutors said.

She is accused of stabbing Chad Allen Macwilliam, 39, who lived with her in her Maywood Avenue home in Sinking Spring.

According to prosecutors, South Heidelberg Township Police were dispatched to Blimline's home at about 9:06 p.m., after receiving a 911 call from a woman.

The call was emotional and most of what she told dispatchers was unintelligible, prosecutors said.

Arriving officers located the victim on the floor of the home's first-floor dining room. He had suffered a stab wound to his chest and was transported by ambulance to the Reading Hospital Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 p.m.

Police later identified the victim as Macwilliam, who resided in the home with Blimline and their four-year-old daughter, who was present at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

An autopsy performed Monday determined Macwilliam died of a single stab wound to the chest. The Berks County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.