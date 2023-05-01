Carlisle man accused of stalking victim in Mechanicsburg

Benjamin Reynolds, 28, is also accused of exposing himself to and threatening a person outside the victim's Mechanicsburg home on March 25, police claim.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with stalking and exposing himself to another person earlier this year.

Benjamin Reynolds, 28, of Carlisle, also allegedly threatened a witness who found him sitting in a car parked outside the victim's Mechanicsburg home on the morning of March 25, authorities claim.

Reynolds, who was naked at the time, allegedly told the witness he was there to "hang out" with the victim, according to Mechanicsburg Police.

When the witness told Reynolds to leave, he allegedly told the witness something to the effect of "he kills people," the witness later told police.

The victim reported they came in contact with Reynolds at their place of employment, police said. When Reynolds was no longer working with the victim, he began looking for and following the victim, according to police.

On the morning of March 25, a witness went outside the victim's home and found Reynolds sitting naked in his vehicle, which was parked next to the victim's car on the first block of Strawberry Avenue, police said.

After Reynolds left the scene following the confrontation with the witness, the victim looked inside their car and found that items had been moved around and several notes had been left, some of which had Reynolds' name on them, police said.

The witness reported two days prior they had observed Reynolds open the door to the victim’s apartment and enter it, according to police.

Following an investigation, Reynolds was charged with stalking, indecent exposure, terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct, police said.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin, who set bail at $10,000.

Reynolds is awaiting formal arraignment after posting bail.