Camp Hill man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Benjamin Banks allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police charged a 57-year-old Cumberland County man with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl.

Benjamin Banks, of Camp Hill, was charged after the victim reported the alleged abuse during a forensic interview with the Children's Advocacy Center on March 23, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by Banks, who was known to her. She provided details of the alleged assault and identified Banks as her assailant, police say.

In an interview with police, Banks allegedly admitted to performing the acts the victim described, police say.

Banks was subsequently charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years of age, and aggravated indecent assault of a child. A warrant was issued for his arrest.