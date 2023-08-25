Beaten puppy 'making improvements,' walking and eating

YORK, Pa. — A German Shepherd puppy is reportedly 'making improvements' at Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital in Shrewsbury Township.
The dog, nicknamed Chance, was found beaten and unconscious on Wednesday, Aug. 25. He suffered fractures to his left eye socket, jaw and left forelimb after allegedly being beaten by a stick.
The Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital released a short video of Chance walking with a cast on his leg.
"He is standing and taking 10 or so steps before taking a rest," hospital staff members wrote. "He is eating voraciously! He is wagging his tail and giving the most tender kisses."
A donation page has also been created for Chance's recovery through the SPCA of York County. Anyone interested in donating can click here.
Captain Daniel Lentz with the York City Police Department told FOX43 that officers are trying to track down witnesses and surveillance video to help them solve the case.
The suspect is described as a man standing about 6’5, last seen wearing a red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or by contacting the YCPD through any of the following methods:
- Email Sergeant Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org
- Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
- Call the York City Police Department at 717-846