Lancaster County DA: Shooting suspect arrested after barricading in apartment for hours

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect of a shooting incident in Lancaster County was arrested early Sunday morning after barricading for hours, says the district attorney's office.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. for a reported domestic situation involving a shooting.

According to officials, when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at them and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated and the Lancaster County SERT was called to the scene to negotiate with the suspect.

Police say the suspect fired at SERT officers numerous times while they were trying to negotiate with him.

The suspect was finally taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.