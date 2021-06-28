x
Crime

Police respond to report of barricaded gunman in Harrisburg-area apartment complex

Neighboring buildings and apartments have been evacuated, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 6/28, 10:09 p.m.: As of 10 p.m. last night, the situation was still ongoing.

Previously:

Police in Lower Paxton Township responded to a call of reported gunfire around noon Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at Pennswood Apartments, police say.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities asked residents of the apartment complex on Manayunk Road to shelter in place while officers respond to the report of a barricaded gunman in one of the residences.

"We are asking residents to stay indoors until the situation has been resolved," the Lower Paxton Township Police Department said.

Police have reported a 25-year-old female was shot and is at the hospital for emergency care.

Law enforcement officials have also informed the public a 2-year-old and an elderly woman are currently inside the complex with the barricaded gunman.

A few of the neighboring buildings and apartments have been evacuated police say.

Neighbors in the area remained in disbelief earlier this afternoon

"I'm in shocked because this is generally a nice complex," said Joan Conrad of Dauphin County, "we have minor stuff but not like this." 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

