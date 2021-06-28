Police respond to report of barricaded gunman in Harrisburg-area apartment complex

Neighboring buildings and apartments have been evacuated, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 6/28, 10:09 p.m.: As of 10 p.m. last night, the situation was still ongoing.

Previously:

Police in Lower Paxton Township responded to a call of reported gunfire around noon Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at Pennswood Apartments, police say.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities asked residents of the apartment complex on Manayunk Road to shelter in place while officers respond to the report of a barricaded gunman in one of the residences.

"We are asking residents to stay indoors until the situation has been resolved," the Lower Paxton Township Police Department said.

Police have reported a 25-year-old female was shot and is at the hospital for emergency care.

Law enforcement officials have also informed the public a 2-year-old and an elderly woman are currently inside the complex with the barricaded gunman.

A few of the neighboring buildings and apartments have been evacuated police say.

Neighbors in the area remained in disbelief earlier this afternoon

"I'm in shocked because this is generally a nice complex," said Joan Conrad of Dauphin County, "we have minor stuff but not like this."

Residents Near Pennswood Apts:

Please shelter in place.

There is a barricaded gunman on Manyunk Road.

Police are working to deescalate the situation.

In effort to keep residents safe, we ask that you shelter in place until the situation has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/gFaex0YFrt — LowerPaxtonTwp (@LowerPaxtonTwp) June 28, 2021