Video released of people of interest in Morgan State University mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Five people were shot at Morgan State University Tuesday night, resulting in multiple homecoming week events being canceled and police investigating what happened. Late Wednesday, Baltimore Police released video showing people of interest in the shooting and they are asking for the public's help.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. on Argonne Drive, not too far away from the Northeast District Police Department. Officers responded to the location to investigate, this is when they found four men and one woman, all between the ages of 18 and 22, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The five victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries considered to not be life-threatening.

Police said through an initial investigation it appears that the shooting happened outside. No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the shooting, but police are working to identify the people in connection to the crime. The Baltimore Police Department has released video of the people of interest, here's a look:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.