Baltimore officer in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police say

BALTIMORE — An on-duty officer with the Baltimore Police Department was shot Thursday morning, according to Baltimore City's Fraternal Order of Police.

The officer was admitted at the University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma around 2:15 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition following the incident, officials said at a news conference Thursday morning.

The officer is on full life support with life-threatening injuries and as of 5 a.m. they are undergoing surgery, a Shock Trauma health official said.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, the details leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Harrison said police do know the officer was on duty near the 4400 block of Pennington Street in South Baltimore when a shooter approached the officer from the rear and began firing into the marked police car. He added that the officer was shot at a rested position, accelerated, and crashed further down the block. It's unknown if the officer had an opportunity to react.

Harrison said the injured officer was found around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to a call for a vehicle crash at the scene. Officers realized that the driver was a fellow officer assigned to the Southern District and began to render aid before transporting the officer to Shock Trauma, police said in a release.

"This was a very brazen act we will absolutely do everything in our power to find the person who did this and bring them to justice," Commissioner Harrison said.

Harrison said they are still looking for the shooter. Police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Police have not released the identity of the officer out of respect for the officer's family.

More information on the officer's condition will be forthcoming later in the day and days to come, officials said.

“My heartfelt prayers go out to the officer’s family and fellow officers who selflessly risk their lives to safeguard our neighborhoods and build a better Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Whomever committed this heinous act is a coward who must be brought to justice for our officer, the officer’s family and our city. I have no doubt that our detectives will find those responsible, but we need anyone who has information to come forward and share it with us now. No family should be dealing with this pain, especially during the holidays. As a city, we owe it to our officer to quickly bring those responsible to justice.”

This morning, a Baltimore Police officer was shot in a despicable, ambush-style attack in South Baltimore.



We have offered the full resources of the Maryland State Police to assist in the investigation.



I ask all Marylanders to keep the officer in your prayers. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 16, 2021