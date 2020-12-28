Baltimore men arrested after vehicle chase that began on I-83, ended with crash on Route 74 in York County

Two people were injured in the crash, which occurred when the suspects ran a red light at Routes 182 and 74 and struck the other vehicle, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two Baltimore men were arrested following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured two people Sunday in York, according to State Police.

Tychic Ellerby, 18, and Shon Palmer, 26, are charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in the incident, which began around 12:42 p.m. on Interstate 83 North, when the duo's Ford Fusion was clocked at 89 mph in a 55-mph zone near Mile Marker 11, police say.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Fusion refused to yield and instead accelerated, police say. It exited I-83 and traveled east on Leader Heights Road (SR 182), allegedly exceeding speeds of 90 mph while swerving into the opposing lane in an attempt to escape, according to police.

The vehicle then ran a red light at the intersection of Route 182 and Route 74 (Queen Street), according to police. At that point, it struck another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to flip on its roof and entrapping its two occupants, a 70-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, both from Dallastown, police say.

The occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody by the pursuing trooper, who called EMS to the scene.