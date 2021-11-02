Baltimore man leads State Police on chase through York County in stolen vehicle, police say

William Earl Eubanks allegedly reached speeds of 110 mph and ran several red lights while leading police on a chase on E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Baltimore man is in custody after allegedly leading State Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through York County Wednesday night.

William Earl Eubanks, 33, is charged with felony counts of DUI, criminal mischief involving property damage, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and receiving stolen property, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, and obstruction of justice, and multiple summary traffic offenses in the incident, which occurred around 7:32 p.m.

According to police, the incident began with the report of an erratic driver traveling north on Interstate 83 near Exit 10 in York County. The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was reported stolen out of Springettsbury Township, police say.

Responding troopers encountered the vehicle near Exit 14 and followed it until it exited the interstate at Mt. Rose Avenue (Exit 16), police say.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, leading police on a chase that covered several miles. Police say the vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph and ran through several red lights as it traveled east on E. Market St.

The Explorer intentionally struck a police cruiser as it made a left turn from E. Market St. to Silver Spur Drive, causing moderate damage to the police vehicle, according to police.

Police say they eventually took Eubanks into custody at the Stoney Brook Apartment Complex in Springettsbury Township, where he was identified and detained.

A records search indicated Eubanks' Maryland driver's license was suspended, and that his vehicle requires an ignition interlock to operate, police say.

Eubanks allegedly told police he had drank three pints of Hennessy before the incident began, and troopers found a half-empty bottle of Four Loco and an empty bottle of Johnny Bootleggers in the front seat of his vehicle, police say.