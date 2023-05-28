Baltimore man convicted of 2021 shooting that killed 1 Harrisburg man

On May 25, 2023, a Dauphin County jury convicted Jerome Kasey of first-degree murder in connection to a 2021 shooting.

The shooting took place in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg City, around the area of Swatara and Evergreen Streets.

According to police, Kasey shot Beamon at least five times, including three times in the head.

The day after the shooting, Kasey fled Harrisburg and went to Maryland for four days before fleeing to Lubbock, Texas.

U.S. Marshals Service captured him in January 2022, and thorough an investigation by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, led by Detective Brian Carriere, he was identified as the shooter less than 24 hours after the murder.

Additionally, Kasey was convicted with the felony offenses of possession of a firearm by a former felon and carrying a firearm with a license.