Baltimore man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's Red Lion apartment

William Jeffries, 26, allegedly became enraged when he found the victim's boyfriend was present, according to State Police

RED LION, Pa. — A 26-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he broke into his former girlfriend's Red Lion apartment and threatened a man there.

William Lou Jeffries, of the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue, is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, and a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by State Police.

The incident happened on March 25, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Jeffries and the victim got into an argument over her new boyfriend when Jeffries came to her apartment on the first block of Henrietta Street to pick up his son. Jeffries allegedly became angry that the victim's boyfriend was present, and a verbal argument ensued.

The victim asked him to leave, and he complied, police say. But soon after he began calling the victim to threaten her, according to police.

Police say Jeffries returned to the apartment about 15 minutes later, entered an unlocked door on the first floor, and accessed the victim's apartment by breaking a glass panel on the second floor to unlock the door there.

After entering the victim's apartment, Jeffries allegedly walked toward her boyfriend and told him "you have five seconds to walk away or else," according to police.

After reporting the initial incident to police, the victim contacted them later in the day to report she had gotten a Facetime call from Jeffries, and he allegedly told her he was returning to her apartment, with or without her permission, police say.