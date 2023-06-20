Bail set for woman who pleaded guilty to killing ex-husband

Cherrelle Byrd, 36, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. A judge has now set her bail.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A judge set bail for a Lancaster County woman who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of her ex-husband.

Cherrelle Byrd, 36, of Mountville, was previously ineligible for bail because she was charged with criminal homicide, a non-bailable offense. Court records show that charge was changed.

Byrd admitted to fatally shooting Richard WIlliams with a 9mm handgun, believing the circumstances would justify her actions—even though that belief was unreasonable, prosecutors said.

Byrd told police “I shot him” at the scene and disclosed during a subsequent interview at the West Hempfield Township Police Department that at the time of the shooting, she and Williams were in a verbal argument regarding finances.

Byrd stated she went upstairs to get her pistol soon after the domestic dispute turned physical. She said she pointed her pistol and fired one round as Williams approached her, about five to six feet away.

Prosecutors argued against bail at an evidentiary hearing on June 12, saying Byrd posed a flight risk since she faces up to 20 years in prison. The assistant district attorney also argued that voluntary manslaughter falling under the parameters of a criminal homicide and the fact that Byrd admitted to committing the homicide intentionally were reasons that she should be denied bail.

Under Rule 521 of Pennsylvania’s Rules of Criminal Procedure, a defendant does not have a right to bail before sentencing if a judge makes a finding that:

No one or more conditions of bail will reasonably ensure that the defendant will appear and comply with the conditions of the bail bond, or

The defendant poses a danger to any other person or to the community or to himself or herself.

The judge decided that neither of these requirements applied to Byrd, and set the conditions of bail as follows:

Defendant shall commit no violations of law.

Defendant shall have no contact with the family of the victim.

If released, Defendant shall be subject to immediate GPS monitoring and otherwise placed under the supervision of the Office of Bail Administration and Pre-Trial Services, subject to all standard requirements and conditions thereof. Defendant shall not leave Lancaster County without prior approval of the Court. Defendant shall report in person to the Office of Bail Administration and Pre-Trial Services no less than once per week.

If released, Defendant is prohibited from possessing, using, manufacturing, controlling, selling or transferring any firearms.

If released, Defendant is ordered to immediately relinquish any passport documentation to the Clerk of Courts Office of Lancaster County.

If released, Defendant shall immediately provide a current address to the Clerk of Courts Office of Lancaster County and shall notify the Court, Office of the District Attorney and Office of Bail Administration and Pre-Trial Services within 24 hours of any change of address.