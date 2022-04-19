'Old School' bachelor party prank leads to disorderly conduct charge for Snyder County man

Christopher Guffey, 31, is accused of staging an abduction of the groom-to-be in the parking lot of a Walmart store near Selinsgrove Friday night, state police say.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — An old-school bachelor party prank led to charges for a Snyder County man last weekend, according to state police.

Christopher Guffey, 31, of Winfield, is charged with one count of disorderly conduct after police say he and a group of accomplices staged an abduction in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Monroe Township, near Selinsgrove.

According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on Friday, Winfield and his cohorts pulled into the Walmart parking lot on the 900 block of Susquehanna Trail. They exited the van, placed a bag over the groom-to-be's head, and forced him inside the van, "causing immediate alarm for patrons in the area."

Several state police troopers responded to the scene after being contacted by concerned citizens, prompting an "expensive and timely investigation" that involved multiple law enforcement units and Walmart personnel, according to police.

In the end, the investigation determined that the "abduction" was nothing more than a bachelor party-related prank.

State Police were not amused.

"(Guffey and his cohorts') reckless and irresponsible actions caused a potentially hazardous situation, serious public inconvenience, and alarm," police said in their report of the incident. "Furthermore, (Guffey's) actions caused other calls of law enforcement service to be delayed."