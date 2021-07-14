Authorities seek help from public in identifying 'John Doe 44,' accused of involvement in video depicting sexual abuse of child

John Doe 44 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He is heard speaking English in the video, authorities say.

PHILADELPHIA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement officials are seeking information on an unidentified man they believe "may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation."

The man, who law enforcement officials identify as John Doe 44, is depicted in a video believed to have been made prior to November 2018, authorities say. In the video, John Doe 44 is heard speaking English.

The investigation is part of the FBI's Endangered Child Alert Program, which the bureau describes as "a proactive approach to identifying unknown individuals involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography."

Since it was founded in 2004, ECAP has investigated 44 John/Jane Does, successfully identifying 30 of them, the FBI says. The investigations have led to the identification of 47 child sexual abuse victims, according to the FBI.