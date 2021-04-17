ATV & dirt bike riding concerns police and community members in Swatara Township

"We have been seeing this more often, we're getting increased calls obviously with the weather warming up," said a Swatara Township Lieutenant.

SWATARA, Pa. — As the weather gets nicer and people begin to enjoy outside activities, Swatara Township police are closely monitoring the riding of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Swatara Township Lieutenant Dennis Krahling says police have been seeing this activity a lot recently.

"We have been seeing this more often, we're getting increased calls obviously with the weather warming up we're seeing this more frequently now," said Krahling.

Krahling says these riders are in violation with the law because it is illegal in the state of Pennsylvania to ride these vehicles on roadways.

"Stop sign violations, red light violations, careless driving, and speeding," he said.

FOX43 also spoke to community members who said they worry about pets and children due to bike speeding.

"I'm worried about the dogs coming out or them getting hit or someone getting hurt, and the ATVs, they should not be going this fast down on a street like this especially in certain times of day when traffic backs up," said Ken Hammaker of Swatara Township.

The consequences of riding ATVs without due diligence can be serious.

"Driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance," said Krahling.