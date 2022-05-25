Chester County teen charged with attempted murder

Oddell Cannon, 16, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed another student on Tuesday.

COATESVILLE, Pa. — A 16-year-old student in Chester County was arrested on Tuesday for stabbing another student at Coatesville Area Senior High.

Oddell Cannon is charged with attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, possessing instruments of crime, among other related charges.

A witness told police that the victim believed Cannon stole a vape cigarette cartridge from him and wanted to fight, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

The two met up in the bathroom of the school and started to fight, which was stopped by a teacher. Officials said they moved to another bathroom and began to fight again.

According to a press release, a witness told police that he observed the victim bleeding from an area near his neck, and heard the victim say, “Bro, he stabbed me.”

Officials say that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds before being transported to Paoli Hospital, where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Cannon fled the scene but surrendered to the police hours later.

Authorities said they recovered a knife at the school, and a video of the fight was posted on social media where Cannon is seen stabbing the victim multiple times with an item in his right hand.

“Yesterday was a horrific day for school students and their families. Not long after Oddell Cannon violently stabbed a classmate at CASH, another young man wreaked horror on a school in Texas,” said District Attorney Deborah Ryan, via a press release. “This must end. And it must end now.”