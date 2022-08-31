Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children

Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is one of two suspects accused of firing shots into a Cumberland Street home on Aug. 11, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green Street, is also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, and a count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure in relation to the alleged incident, which occurred on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, the complaint states.

According to police, Henderson-Baylor and another man were responsible for the alleged shooting. Two children, ages 4 and 6, were struck by gunfire, police said.

The 4-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries, while the 6-year-old sustained a minor injury after being struck by one bullet, police said.

An investigation determined Henderson-Baylor and another man forced a woman at gunpoint to drive them to the home where the shooting occurred, threatening to kill her if she did not comply, the complaint states.

Police found the woman after her vehicle was seen on surveillance footage taken from a camera near the crime scene, according to the complaint.

The woman told police she drove Henderson-Baylor and the other man to Cumberland Street. They told her to remain in the car, and she complied, police say.

The woman told police she saw the two men approach a home, knock on the door, and speak to one of the home's occupants. Both men then fired multiple shots into the home before running to the car, where they demanded the woman drive them away, police stated.

The woman told police she dropped both men off in uptown Harrisburg, where they exited the vehicle. Henderson-Baylor was carrying two handguns -- one he pointed at her during the alleged kidnapping, and a second one recovered from the woman's vehicle, according to the complaint.

Handerson-Baylor is currently in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail of $500,000, according to court records.