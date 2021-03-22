Man charged with attempted homicide following Christmas Day shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — On March 19, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Lancaster Bureau police officers responded to a report that attempted homicide suspect, Shane McCracken, was inside a residence on the first block of New Dorwat Street.
McCracken, 18, was wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old on Christmas Day, leaving the victim seriously injured.
When officers arrived at the home and as other residents were leaving, McCracken exited a third floor window and crawled into an open window of an adjoining residence. Officers determined this to be a vacant home, and found McCracken hiding in a second floor closet.
McCracken was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station and has since been committed to Lancaster County Prison after bail was denied.
He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and three other charges.