Duo face charges after attempted homicide in Cumberland County

Police say after the shooting into a victim's vehicle, Jeremy Rohrer and Tasha Romano fled the scene.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Officials say they arrested a Perry County man and woman in connection to attempted homicide from Oct. 2021.

Police say on Oct. 13 of last year, they responded to a reported shots fired incident on the first block of West Locust Avenue in Carlisle.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a driver had been shot at while inside their car.

While the driver was uninjured, their vehicle was hit multiple times near where they were sitting.

Reports say after the shooting, the man who fired the gun and was later identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Rohrer, and a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Tasha Romano, fled the scene.

Tasha Romano was arrested on Jan. 15 and Jeremy Rohrer was arrested shortly after on Jan. 20.

Romano has been charged as an Accomplice for Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault.