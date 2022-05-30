Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide after attacking victim with brick

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr., 30, is facing several criminal charges, including attempted homicide, after attacking a victim with a brick.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after kicking in a window and beating his victim with a brick.

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr., 30, of Lancaster, is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and burglary.

On May 25 around 8:36 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from the 900 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster.

Police report that Reeves, accompanied by others, kicked in a window to the victim's apartment and began beating him with the brick he was holding. Authorities say parts of this incident were caught on video.

When officers arrived, they found the victim covered in blood. EMS transported him to Lancaster General Hospital with extensive injuries.

Although there is not yet an account of what prompted the attack, Reeves is known to the victim.