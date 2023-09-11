Man charged with attempted homicide, illegal possession of firearms in shooting that injured two people in Lancaster

Earl Lee, 58, allegedly shot a woman twice and injured another person with a bullet fragment in the Sept. 7 incident, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that injured two people in the city last week.

Earl Lee, 58, of the 200 block of East Madison Street, is charged with attempted homicide, four felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of terroristic threats, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person following an investigation of the incident, which occurred at about 12:31 p.m. on September 7 at his home, police said.

Lee allegedly fired several shots at a female victim, striking her in the upper torso and right arm. A second victim was struck by a bullet fragment and required medical attention, according to police.

Neither of the victims' injuries were considered life-threatening.

The first victim, who knows Lee, told police she knew him to be in possession of two firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed by investigators.

Lee, who has two prior felony convictions for drug dealing in 1987 and 1993, is legally banned from owning any firearms, police said.

In an interview with police, Lee allegedly admitted to owning a shotgun and a handgun, and said he fired the handgun at the doorway of his bedroom when someone entered.

Lee was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller on September 8, according to court documents.

He is being held in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $750,000.