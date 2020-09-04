Attempted burglary at Mad Chef Brewery

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Northern Lancaster Regional Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to identify the suspect of an attempted burglary at the Mad Chef Brewery in East Petersburg.

According to police, they were dispatched to the brewery on Miller Road yesterday and arrived within two minutes of the call but didn't find anyone inside.

Police say nothing was found to be missing.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect outside. He is a white man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with an unknown insignia on the upper left chest, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Northern Lancaster Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or provide a tip via the Crime Watch website.