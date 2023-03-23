3 arrested for attempting to rob 13-year-old

Manheim police officers arrested two 22-year-olds and one 20-year-old after they allegedly tried to take a 13-year-old's backpack while armed.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Three people are facing charges after allegedly attempting to rob a 13-year-old in Manheim.

Police say Kyle Keller, 20, Brayden Bomber, 22 and Damian Ruiz, 22, attempted to remove the victim's backpack while wearing bulletproof vests, masks and goggles and carrying a handgun.

Manheim Borough police officers say they were dispatched to Hazel and High Streets for suspicious activity on Monday, March 20 at 4:55 p.m.

Keller allegedly ran upon seeing officers, discarding an unregistered 9mm “polymer80” style handgun and a 17 round and 31 round partially loaded magazine.

The juvenile victim allegedly told officers that Keller and Ruiz surrounded him while Bomberger attempted to remove his backpack.

Police say witnesses identified the suspects.