Woman beaten on train in latest SEPTA violence

The assaults are the latest in a string of violent attacks on SEPTA vehicles that have spurred concerns from community members and city officials about safety.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia transit officials say a woman was beaten by two juveniles on a train just hours after hundreds of people gathered at a rally prompted by an attack on the train last month.

The rally Tuesday against Asian American hate was organized after what authorities have called a racially motivated attack on four Asian high schoolers two weeks ago, but SEPTA officials said it was unclear if the assault Tuesday was also racially motivated.