Crime

Woman beaten on train in latest SEPTA violence

The assaults are the latest in a string of violent attacks on SEPTA vehicles that have spurred concerns from community members and city officials about safety.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, A SEPTA transit map is shown outside the Pattison subway station near the Wachovia Spectrum, left, and the Wachovia center, right in Philadelphia. A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present was ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia transit officials say a woman was beaten by two juveniles on a train just hours after hundreds of people gathered at a rally prompted by an attack on the train last month. 

The rally Tuesday against Asian American hate was organized after what authorities have called a racially motivated attack on four Asian high schoolers two weeks ago, but SEPTA officials said it was unclear if the assault Tuesday was also racially motivated. 

The assaults are the latest in a string of violent attacks on SEPTA vehicles that have spurred concerns from community members and city officials about safety on the city’s public transportation system.

